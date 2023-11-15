Five drivers charged with alcohol related offences in Essex County

Provincial police in Essex County have charged five drivers with alcohol related offences over a 24-hour period.

According to police, the first driver was charged Saturday around 4:30 a.m. after a two-vehicle crash in Leamington.

The second driver was charged in Essex just after 11:30 a.m. after an officer spotted a vehicle speeding and conducted a traffic stop.

The third driver was charged in Leamington early Sunday morning after an officer clocked a vehicle going 135 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

The fourth driver was charged after a single vehicle collision on Highway 3 at Marsh Road in Kingsville Sunday morning.

The fifth driver was charged after a single vehicle crash in Leamington on Fox Street Sunday morning just after 4 a.m.

The OPP says officers suspected the drivers had consumed alcohol and some roadside tests were conducted or further testing took place at local detachments.

The individuals charged range in age from 27-years-old to 48-years-old.

Charges include operation while impaired, failure or refusal to comply with demand, speeding, dangerous operation and having open liquor in the vehicle.

Three are from Leamington, one is from Lakeshore and the other is from Windsor.

