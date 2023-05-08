Five impaired drivers charged by Essex County OPP over the weekend

Essex County OPP say officers arrested five drivers on impaired driving-related charges over the weekend, which included a fatal collision in Lakeshore.

Police charged a 35-year-old driver involved in the collision with operation causing death, dangerous operation causing death and failure or refusal to comply with demand (an impaired-related offence).

According to police, on Friday, May 5, at 9:48 p.m., officers from the Lakeshore Detachment responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of County Road 22 and Wallace Line Road.

Witnesses to the collision had removed the keys from one of the drivers, and after speaking to the driver, officers say they noticed signs of alcohol impairment.

The 32-year-old driver from Windsor was arrested and transported to the local detachment for further testing, and as result has been charged with two criminal counts.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Windsor court on May 16. A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was also initiated as per statute.

Then on Saturday, May 7, at 12:28 p.m., an officer from the Essex Detachment was on patrol when they saw a vehicle driving in an erratic manner on Dunn Road and subsequently initiated a traffic stop.

After speaking to the driver, the officer observed signs of alcohol consumption and arrested the driver before taking him to the local detachment for testing.

As a result of that investigation, a 57-year-old Windsor man was charged with four criminal counts in total, including operation while impaired by alcohol.

Also on Saturday May 6, at 3:20 p.m., an officer with the Leamington OPP was on general patrol on Robson Road when they were alerted by the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system that a vehicle was registered to a suspended driver and a traffic stop was initiated.

Upon speaking to the driver, the officer noticed signs of alcohol consumption. An Approved Screening Device was used, and the driver was arrested, and taken in for further testing.

A 33-year-old Leamington man has been charged with three criminal counts as a result of that investigation.

The accused was released from custody and will appear in Windsor court on May 17, 2023, and a 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was also initiated as per statute.

Finally on Sunday May 7, at 7:02 p.m., officers from the Leamington OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of County Road 33 and Talbot Road East.

After speaking with the driver, officers observed signs of alcohol impairment and arrested the man.

As a result, a 60-year-old from Wheatley, has been charged with three criminal counts including operation while impaired by alcohol.

He was released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in Windsor on May 24, to answer to the charge.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The OPP is reminding drivers that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive, and should you see someone on the roads that you suspect is impaired to report them to police.