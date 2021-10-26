Five local pizzerias taking part in Pizza for Polio campaign

The Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial is hosting its sixth annual Pizza for Polio campaign.

Event co-ordinator Mary Lou Amlin says five local pizzerias are taking part in this year's event.

She says they will all donate a portion of their proceeds from sales on Tuesday to Rotary International's Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

"All the money that's raised goes to the eradication of Polio worldwide through Rotary International and all people have to do is buy a pizza from one of our great pizza partners," she says.

Amlin says the event has grown over the past few years.

"Every year we seem to make more money and everything seems to be increasing and it's definitely been expanding year to year," she says. "People are actually looking forward to it and when we name it, they're like, oh yeah we're going to do that for you."

She says last year, more than $5,000 was raised.

"This is an opportunity for anybody to help eradicate Polio worldwide and it's an opportunity to get a great pizza to support local," she says. "It's just a win-win all the way around."

Amlin says the campaign is happening all day on Tuesday.

The participating pizzerias include the three Antonino’s Original Pizza locations, along with BullsEye Pizza in LaSalle, three Capri Pizzeria locations (south Windsor, Forest Glade and LaSalle), all six Oven 360 locations and the two Sarducci's Pizza locations in Windsor.