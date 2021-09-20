Five more COVID-19 student cases announced at local public schools

The Greater Essex County District School Board has announced five more COVID-19 cases at its schools, including four cases alone at one school.

According to the board's website, four confirmed student cases of COVID-19 have been detected at Legacy Oak Trail Public School on Laurier Parkway in LaSalle.

A confirmed student case of COVID-19 is also being reported, as of Sept. 19, at Kennedy Collegiate at 245 Tecumseh Rd. E. in Windsor.

A confirmed student case was also reported Friday at the high school.

The board says close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Since the beginning of the school year, the board has reported 22 student cases and one staff case.