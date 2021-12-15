Five more school COVID-19 outbreaks listed in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared five more school COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to the health unit's website, outbreaks have been listed at Maranatha Christian Academy, Centennial Central Public School, St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School, Bellewood Public School and John Campbell Public School.

The health unit says there are two confirmed cases at all schools except John Campbell, as the health unit continues to confirm the number of cases at the school.

A variant of concern has not been detected (at this time) at the five schools.

Meantime, the health unit has lifted the COVID-19 outbreak at Dr. David Suzuki Public School in east Windsor.

There are currently 11 school/child care outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.