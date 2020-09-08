Five New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19.

The health unit says one is travel related outside of North America, while three are close contacts to someone having the virus and one remains under investigation.

The region now has 2,556 confirmed cases since the pandemic began with 75 deaths.

2,398 cases are listed as resolved.

Outbreak protocols are in place at two long-term care or retirement home and at one workplace.

Since Friday there have been 14 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex.