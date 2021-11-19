Five new cases of COVID-19 reported at the public school board Friday

The Greater Essex County District School Board has identified five additional cases of COVID-19.

The new cases reported Friday include three at Gore Hill elementary along with single cases at Anderdon and Queen Elizabeth elementary.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

The public board has seen 168 positive cases since the new school year began.