The local health unit is reporting five new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, one is being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, two are considered community and two are still under investigation.

According to the health unit, there are now 24 active cases in the community, with two being variant of concern cases.

There have been 1,998 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,821 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 14 are the Delta variant.

There is one workplace outbreak.

The region has now recorded 16,879 cases since the pandemic began with 16,420 listed as resolved.

There have now been 435 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 535,791 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 75.6 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

65.6 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.