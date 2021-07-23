Five New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting five new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, one is being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, one is considered community and three are still under investigation.

According to the health unit, there are now 17 active cases in the community, with four being variant of concern cases.

There have been 1,994 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,820 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 11 are the Delta variant.

Three confirmed cases are in hospital with all three in the Intensive Care Unit.

There is one workplace outbreak.

The region has now recorded 16,856 cases since the pandemic began with 16,404 listed as resolved.

There have now been 435 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 524,687 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 76.8 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

65.7 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.