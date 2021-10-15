Five people charged after a drug bust in Leamington

Essex County OPP have arrested and charged five people following a drug bust in Leamington.

On Oct. 14, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Westmoreland Street in the town.

Police seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and weapons.

The bust is valued at $7,000.

A 35-year-old Leamington man and a 43-year-old Leamington woman face a list of drug trafficking and weapons charges.

A 22-year-old Leamington woman, a 27-year-old Leamington man and a 41-year-old Windsor man are facing non-drug related charges.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.