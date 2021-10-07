Five people charged following a drug bust in Windsor

Five people have been arrested after a $22,000 drug bust in Windsor.

It's the end result of an investigation launched this past September by the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit.

On Oct. 6, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Police seized a quantity of fentanyl, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and 17 oxycodone tablets with a estimated street value of over $22,000.

A 43-year-old Windsor man was arrested along with a 25-year-old man from Mississauga, a 29-year-old Scarborough man and a 29-year-old man from Brampton.

A 40-year-old Windsor woman was also arrested.

The suspects face five different drug trafficking charges.