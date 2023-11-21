Five people displaced following house fire on Erie Street

A house fire on Erie Street West has caused five people to be displaced.

Windsor Fire and Rescue crews responded to the fire in the 400 block of Erie Street West around 9 p.m. Monday evening for a house fire.

By approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday crews had the fire under control.

Officials say the cause of the fire was due to the chimney in the home.

While five people have been displaced, no injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $60,000.

