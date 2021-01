Five people face charges after a drug bust in Leamington.

An investigation launched by Essex County OPP resulted in several arrests on Fox Street in Leamington Thursday.

According to police, the bust in turned up $28,000 in cocaine and illicit cannabis.

Police say five people, all from Leamington, face numerous charges under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Cannabis Act.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court later this month.