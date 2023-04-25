Five people in hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries after east-end crash 

Windsor police say five people were taken to hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision.

Emergency crews responded to the 6500 block of Tecumseh Road East around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The traffic reconstruction unit attended the scene.

The eastbound lanes of Tecumseh Road East were closed between Lauzon Parkway and Jefferson Blvd until around 4 p.m. while police completed their investigation.

Police ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash to check their dash cameras for footage of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000.

They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.