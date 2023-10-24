Five people, including shooter, dead after shootings in Sault Ste. Marie, police say

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. - Police in the northern Ontario city of Sault Ste. Marie say five people including three children and the accused are dead after shootings at two homes in what they are calling a case of intimate partner violence.

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says officers first discovered the body of a 41-year-old around 10:20 p.m. Monday after someone called to report a break-and-enter at a home.

They say the shooter appeared to have fled and about 10 minutes later, police received another call for someone with a weapon at a home about three kilometres north from the previous residence.

Police say they found three children aged six, seven and 12 dead in that second home and a 45-year-old who was injured with a gunshot wound.

They say officers also found the 44-year-old shooter, who appeared to have died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say the deaths are the result of intimate partner violence and say the loved ones of those who died are facing unimaginable grief.