Five people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Chatham

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is investigating a serious crash in Chatham that injured five people.

Police were called Saturday, Aug. 26 around 4:15 p.m. to a multi vehicle crash on Grand Avenue West at Woods Street.

An investigation has revealed that a driver of pickup truck was going eastbound on Grand Avenue West when it went over the curb and onto the sidewalk, hitting a 19-year-old pedestrian who suffered minor injuries.

The truck then hit a utility pole, veered back onto Grand Avenue and collided with a westbound GMC Envoy, causing both vehicles to hit another utility pole.

The driver of the truck, a 40-year-old Comber man, suffered non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in the truck, a 41-year-old Comber woman, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Windsor Regional Hospital.

The driver of the Envoy, a 69-year-old Chatham man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

A 65-year-old Chatham woman, a passenger in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to London Health Sciences Centre where she is listed in stable condition.

The Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation.