Five positive COVID-19 cases identified at the public school board

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered at the Greater Essex County District School Board.

On Tuesday, two positive cases were identified in students at Gosfield North Public School while single cases were discovered at John Campbell and Prince Edward elementary schools.

The fifth case was found in a staff member at Princess Elizabeth Public School.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

The public board has seen 109 positive cases since the new school year began.