Five Students Displaced After Tuesday Night Fire

Five students have been displaced after a house fire Tuesday night in west Windsor.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says crews were called to the 3500-block of Peter Street around 9pm and says the fire started on the front porch and spread to the attic.

"They [the students] were alerted by their working smoke alarms which is great," says Lee. "Fire started on the front porch, exterior of the house and spread through the eaves and into the attic."

Lee says it was a challenge because homes in the area are close to one another.

"It was a little challenging once it got into the attic," he says. "They were actually fighting it through the gables and containing it so it didn't spread to the adjacent homes."

Thankfully the fire did not spread to the adjacent homes according to Lee, who says "I believe there's a bit of smoke damage to one of the houses next door but no fire damage."

Damage is about $200,000, there were no injuries and the cause is undetermined.