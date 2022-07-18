Five stunt driving charges handed out as part of WPS campaign

Windsor Police were busy on Friday carrying out an Aggressive Driving Enforcement Campaign and RIDE Program.

Officers undertook 92 enforcement actions, while handing out five stunt driving charges and one careless driving charge.

The stunt driving charges were given to drivers who went 45km, 53km, 55km and 78km over in a 50km/h zone, and one driver who went 62km over in a 60km/h zone.

Police report that the careless driving charge was the result of a roll-over collision.

Two RIDE locations were set up by police, and a total of 443 vehicles were checked.

Seven Approved Screening Device tests, or roadside tests, were given but no impaired charges were handed out.