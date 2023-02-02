Five suspects sought after $5,000 in tools stolen from Windsor hardware store

Five male suspects are being sought after over $5,000 in tools were stolen from a Windsor hardware store.

The Windsor Police Service reports that it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2023 at a hardware store in the 1900 block of Division Road.

Investigators say while one of the the male suspects distracted the staff, the others stole the tools.

Police need help to identify the suspects.

The Windsor Police Service is trying to identify five suspects (pictured above) as they investigate the theft of over $5,000 worth of tools from a hardware store on Division Road in Windsor on Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

The suspects then fled the scene in a black SUV similar to a Dodge Journey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police main office at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.

