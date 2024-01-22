Five suspects sought in connection to home invasion in Remington Park

Windsor police are searching for five suspects wanted in connection to a home invasion in the Remington Park neighbourhood.

Just before midnight Saturday, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a house in the 1400 block of Southdale Drive.

Through investigation, officers learned that three masked suspects forcefully gained entry to the residence. The homeowner was not home at this time.

Once inside, the suspects allegedly stole a substantial amount of jewelry. The homeowner returned home during the incident and encountered the suspects.

When the homeowner approached the front door, the three suspects exited the residence armed with weapons, and subsequently fled eastbound on Southdale Drive.

No one was physically injured as a result of the incident.

The first suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothing.

The second suspect is described as a male wearing a jacket, blue jeans, and turquoise face mask.

The third suspect is described as a male wearing a tan jacket and black ski mask.

A fourth and fifth suspect of unknown description occupied the getaway vehicle during the offence.

Windsor police are searching for five suspects wanted in connection to home invasion in the 1400 block of Southdale Drive in the Remington Park area. Jan. 20, 2024. (Photos supplied by WPS)

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.