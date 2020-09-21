Five Year Road Plan up for Discussion in Essex

Essex Town Council will decide whether it will put together a five year plan for area roads Monday night.

Ward 4 Councillor Sherry Bondy says the plan would lay out what's being spent on area roads, which roads are in need of work and when they'll be worked.

Bondy brought a motion forward that would see a plan put into action before budget deliberations begin.

"Council as a whole has talked about this road plan before, but I really think it's important to give solid direction to administration that this is needed for budgeting purposes," she says.

Bondy believes the plan will add another layer of transparency for residents.

"This way we can point our residents in the direction of the plan and say it's in the roads plan, it's coming," she says. "I think everybody will have a bit more peace of mind."

Bondy says having one line item in the budget accounting for road repair spending isn't enough.

"We're not telling residents which road is getting done and that's the part I really don't agree with because residents just don't know what's going on," she says. "We need to engage them ... so they understand where those taxpayer dollars are going and why. Explain to them why road priorities sometimes change."

Essex Town Council begins its livestream Monday night at 6 p.m.