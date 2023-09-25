Flag raising held by GECDSB to recognize National Day For Truth and Reconciliation

A flag raising ceremony was held at the Greater Essex County District School Board office on Monday to recognize the National Day For Truth and Reconciliation, which will be observed later this week.

The Every Child Matters flag will fly at the GECDSB office, along with all of their schools, for the rest of the week.

The federal holiday is intended to recognize the legacy of the residential school system in Canada.

(Photo taken by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Along with the symbolic gesture, learning resources have been developed for teachers to use in their classes so that students can have a practical understanding and appreciation for the meaning, purpose and importance of reconciliation.

Tina Decastro, teacher consultant for Indigenous Education, says they are also undertaking a number of different initiatives throughout the week.

She says the school board took an approach they believe is important.

"Which is to focus on Truth and Reconciliation week, rather than just one day. The goal is that the learning doesn't just happen this week, but that it happens throughout and that students really consider how they can have an impact with the calls to action. And how they can make a change themselves," she said.

Decastro says the First Nations, Metis and Inuit student support workers who are a part of the GECDSB's Open Minds team worked closely with the various schools to develop a Truth and Reconciliation action plan.

She says the plans vary depending on the schools as well as the student population, and that those resources will be used throughout this week and rest of the year.

"We really feel it's important to continue and to not forget, to share the honest truth about what happened. And to have students and schools really reflect on what is our responsibility in making the change and moving forward."

Decastro says they've always viewed Truth and Reconciliation as something that should not just be discussed on one day, and that the learning and actions happen throughout the year.

"This year in particular what we introduced was providing that specific support from the Indigenous staff, from the Open Minds team, to help schools develop and action plan that they can further develop throughout the year and put into place," she said.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will be observed on Saturday, September 30.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi