Flair Airlines adding direct flights between Windsor and Vancouver

Flair Airlines is set to add a new route out of Windsor International Airport.

Sources tell AM800 News that the airline will be adding a direct flight between Windsor and Vancouver, B.C.

The flights are expected to begin June 10 and will run twice weekly on Wednesday and Saturday.

One-way fares from Windsor to Vancouver begin at $49, including taxes and fees.

"Windsor has been an excellent market for us, and we’re excited to increase our service in and out of the airport with the addition of service to Vancouver," said Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer, Flair Airlines. "We want to give Windsorites affordable options to travel across the country, coast to coast, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Windsor International Airport."

Flair currently offers flights out of Windsor to Halifax, Nova Scotia and Tucson, Arizona.

Flair was offering flights to Montreal but on Jan. 23, the airline announced its biweekly route was being cancelled after launching in July, 2022.

Currently, flights to Halifax are paused until June.

Windsor International Airport, 3200 County Road 42, Windsor (AM800 file photo)