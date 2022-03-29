Flair Airlines coming to Windsor International Airport

Another airline is coming to Windsor International Airport.

According to Flair Airlines' website, the airline is offering a direct flight from Windsor to Tuscon, Arizona.

Based on Flair's website, travellers can start booking trips with the first flight departing on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Airport CEO Mark Galvin spoke with AM800 news.

He says while most snowbirds think of Florida or California for a trip to a sunny destination, Arizona seems to be on peoples’ minds too.

“It’s also one of the destinations that kept coming up for us when we did informal polling. Arizona kept coming up and we started talking to Flair, and they did great,” Galvin began. “Like I said, stay tuned, because I know this is going to be a good partnership while we move forward.”

Galvin says the cost as of Tuesday afternoon is impressively low.

“They’re a Canadian airline based out in the west, and they fly an ultra-low-cost carrier model, and they put the Tuscon flight up for sale for $99 each way.”

With the pandemic finally easing its impacts on international air travel, Galvin adds the folks at YQG are thrilled by the news.

“Obviously, let’s be honest, the last 2 years have been difficult for our industry, and YQG is no exception. Partnering with Flair and looking forward to the future; the storm clouds, I think, are parting,” says Galvin. “I think there’s a lot of good things on the horizon. I’m pretty excited myself.”

Galvin and Flair say Tuscon is a great destination, packed with nearby national parks and natural attractions, as well as vibrant nightlife and trendy restaurants.