Flair Airlines launching two more direct routes out of Windsor Airport

Flair Airlines is launching two more routes out of Windsor Airport.

Flair has announced it will be adding direct routes to Montreal, Quebec and Halifax, Nova Scotia, beginning in July.

The the cost for the direct flights to Montreal will start at $29 each way, with flights to be scheduled Thursdays and Sundays.

The flights to Halifax will operate on Mondays and Fridays, with the cost to fly to Halifax starting at $29 and the return flight to Windsor starting at $49.

Eric Tanner, Director of Network Planning and Scheduling for Flair Airlines, speaking at Windsor International Airport. April 5, 2022 (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

Eric Tanner, Director of Network Planning and Scheduling for Flair Airlines, says their goal is to stimulate demand with their pricing.

"Our biggest competition as an airline is the couch," he says. "We want to get people off the couch and bring a long weekend culture to Canada, where people say 'I have no plans this weekend, what do you want to do? Let's go to Halifax, let's go to Montreal.'"

As far as adding any more flights in the future, Tanner says they want to see that passengers are willing to travel, calling the new routes Flair's Beta test for Windsor.

"We view this as an incredible opportunity, we see this fitting into our model of really affordable, long weekend travel. This is to prove it out," he says.

On March 29, Flair announced it would be coming to Windsor Airport, operating a direct flight from Windsor to Tucson, Arizona.

The first flights to Tucson are scheduled to begin Dec. 1, 2022.

Flights prices to Tucson will start at $99 each way.