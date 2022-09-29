Flair Airlines to continue operating out of Windsor in 2023

Flair Airlines will be operating out of Windsor in 2023 with the potential to expand part of its service.

Eric Tanner, Director of Network Planning and Scheduling for Flair Airlines, says they're really pleased with the service to Montreal, Quebec and Halifax, Nova Scotia, with passenger loads gaining month-over-month.

"We always forecast a ramp, both in terms of load factor and fare, at the beginning of any new market," he says. "Windsor to this point has been meeting or even exceeding expectations on all of our flights."

The discount airline officially launched service out of Windsor Airport in early July.

Tanner says both routes are proving to be popular and they're pleased with the trajectory.

"We certainly saw a huge reception to our Halifax service, right when we put it on sale back in April. It was one of our highest selling first weeks of a market," he says. "We were certainly pleased to see that, but Montreal has definitely caught up."

Eric Tanner, Director of Network Planning and Scheduling for Flair Airlines, speaking at Windsor International Airport. April 5, 2022 (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

The direct flights for Montreal cost $29 each way, with flights scheduled Thursdays and Sundays.

The flights to Halifax operate on Mondays and Fridays, with the cost to fly to Halifax starting at $29 and the return flight to Windsor starting at $49.

Tanner says the proof of how Windsor is doing is in the 2023 schedule, because they will be back with flights to Montreal and Halifax.

"We're looking to add frequency to our Halifax service and potentially into our Montreal service, if we're able to. By any measure, it's a success. When we look at airline schedules, what we look for is if there's service back and is there growth. For Windsor, the answer is 'yes' to both," he adds.

Flair will begin offering flights between Windsor and Tucson, Arizona on Dec. 1.

During a news conference Wednesday, Flair Airlines chief executive officer Stephen Jones announced a deepening of focus to current routes with daily frequency increases to locations including Calgary, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

The Edmonton-based airline said it plans to expand its fleet to 30 aircraft, up from 20, by the end of next year, with planned service to 70 routes and is a step toward Flair's five-year plan to reach 50 aircraft.

Flair spokesman Mike Arnot says the airline plans to be Canada's third largest domestic airline by next summer.