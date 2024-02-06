Flair flights from Windsor to Orlando begin this week

The first Flair Airlines flight from Windsor to Orlando, Florida takes off this Thursday.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Windsor International Airport CEO Mark Galvin says the direct flight will last until the end of March.

"From February 8 to March 31 Flair flies direct to Orlando Thursdays and Sundays," says Galvin. "So twice a week, you can go for a couple of days or go for an extended vacation. Florida obviously, the Orlando area is a huge tourist draw and I know a lot of people are looking forward to it, we're looking forward to it as well."

He says the airport is looking forward to Thursday and the start to Orlando.

"Disney and Universal Studios that's a huge area obviously for tourism and people want to go down there and it's right through March, the March break and Family Day weekend," says Galvin. "There's a lot of opportunity to go down there and I think with it twice a week is really good."

Galvin says the flights will last for a couple of months.

"They assess the demand and they see how well they did and then we're in constant sort of communication with them to see whatever routes or older routes that we had that we can bring back," says Galvin. "So it comes down to, if they're successful they'll keep looking at those routes in Windsor in the future."

The Flair flight from Windsor lands at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

According to the airlines website, flights range from $102 to $415 each way.