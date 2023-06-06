Flair flights to Vancouver and Halifax begin this week out of Windsor Airport

Flair Airlines is set to launch one new route and re-launch another one this week out of Windsor International Airport.

As of Friday, June 9, the discount airline will launch two direct flights a week between Windsor and Vancouver, B.C. The new route will operate until Oct. 28.

President and CEO of Flair Airlines Stephen Jones says all new markets and routes take time to develop.

"The immediate demand we are seeing on the Vancouver service is a really great sign," he says. "We have some patience, we want to invest with the community and growing the demand so people become aware of the service and the value it provides. We'll work together to see it grow but I absolutely expect it to get to 90 per cent load factor on that flight.

Flair will also provide three direct flights a week between Windsor and Halifax, Nova Scotia. The first flight will begin Wednesday, June 7 with flights running until Oct. 11.

Flair first launched the flights between Windsor and Halifax in July 2022, offering two flights a week. The airline is adding a third flight for the summer schedule due to the demand last summer.

Jones says they are constantly looking to average 90 per cent load factors on all their flights.

"With the Halifax connection, we saw very strong demand there, that made us want to grow it. The more demand is, the more we will connect and provide it," he says.

Flair had launched flights between Windsor and Montreal at the same time the Halifax flights were launched but those were discontinued at the end of last summer.

Jones says Windsor is a market they are interested in developing.

"It is a very big market. It's a strong population centre and adjacent to an even bigger one. We just see it's ability, bit by bit, build up the connections directly," he says.

One-way fares from Windsor to Vancouver begin at $75, including taxes and fees, according to Flair's website.

One-way fares from Windsor to Halifax begin at $35, including taxes and fees.