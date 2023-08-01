Flair launching two sun destination flights out of Windsor International Airport

Flair Airlines has announced it's launching two new direct flights out of Windsor International Airport to warm weather destinations.

The discount airline plans to begin offering once-a-week service to Cancun, Mexico as of Dec. 5, 2023

Flair will then launch a twice-a-week service to Orlando-Sanford International Airport as of Jan. 21, 2024.

Garth Lund, the airline's chief commercial officer, says they think people want a few different options for the trips down to Orlando.

"You may want to do a one or two week vacation with your family and you can do that," he says. "Equally, people may want to go down for a long weekend at Disney or a long weekend playing golf. We wanted to be able give people different options to mix and match their itineraries."

According to the company's booking site, flights to Cancun will start $159 with the return flight to Windsor coming in at $281.

Flights to Orlando-Sanford start at $100 with a return flight to Windsor costing $81.

Lund says they think these are attractive prices that will help to stimulate new demand for people who now have affordable options to go down to the winter sun.

Lund says they really want to fly where their customers want to travel.

"If there is demand for these routes then we'll be looking to continue them next year and the years beyond that. If there is demand for it, we'd love to be increasing the frequency and maybe be adding new destinations in the future. But ultimately we need demand for the routes to make them work," he adds.

Both routes will operate through the winter-spring season before pausing by the summer of 2024.

Flair already operates direct flights from Windsor to Vancouver, B.C. and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

In late July, Sunwing announced that it would offer direct flights from Windsor International Airport to Mexico and Cuba beginning in November.