Flair set to launch direct flights between Windsor and Tucson, Arizona

Flair Airlines is set to launch another direct flight out of Windsor International Airport.

Starting Thursday, the discount airline will begin offering a direct flight to Tucson, Arizona.

Eric Tanner, Vice President Revenue Management and Network Planning for Flair Airlines, says people are responding very well, with times like March Break and February's Family Day weekend, they are already seeing bookings above the booking curve.

He believes it speaks to Windsor's desire for more sun destinations and they are the only non-stop sun destination to the United States operating out of Windsor this season.

Tanner they are actually launching direct flights to Tucson this week from five Canadian cities, including Windsor on Thursdays.

"We also actually have flights from London, Ontario and those flights operate on Mondays, so there is a potential to create a long weekend pattern. But on Thursdays, the Windsor flight base fare starts at $99," he says.

Tanner says one reason Tucson and Windsor make sense is that Tucson is not served from Detroit.

"It's one of the few domestic destinations in the United States that's not served in Detroit," he says. "So we are certainly looking forward to seeing more U.S. licence plates crossing the border to take advantage of our lower fares, particularly with the exchange rate today because Americans aren't going to see many cheaper options for sun with the Tucson flight out of Windsor."

He believes Tucson is a great sun destination with great food, wonderful places to stay and just like Phoenix before Phoenix got too big.

"Tucson has a great location, it's only an hour-and-a-half from Phoenix and it's only an hour-and-a-half from the Mexican border, which makes it a very versatile destination. Then the airport itself is really easy to operate in and out of both as an airline and a customer," he adds.

Flair is also launching direct flights to Tucson from Prince George, B.C., and Edmonton and Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Earlier in 2022, Flair launched direct flights from Windsor to Halifax, Nova Scotia and Montreal, Quebec.