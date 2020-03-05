Flames Beat Blue Jackets

The Calgary Flames battled back from a two-goal deficit to beat the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in overtime.

T.J. Brodie scored the winner for Calgary with 11 seconds remaining in overtime.

Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo had lost his stick and was unable to get a glove on Brodie's wrist shot from the high slot.

Elias Lindholm kicked off Calgary's comeback at 11:14 of the third period.

With goaltender Cam Talbot pulled for an extra attacker, Matthew Tkachuk produced the equalizer.

Talbot stopped 20 shots for the win and is 8-3-1 since Jan. 1.

Calgary (35-25-7) improved to 14-13-4 at home.

Gustav Nyquist and Devin Shore scored first-period goals for the Blue Jackets (32-21-15).



with files by (The Canadian Press)