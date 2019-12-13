Flames Burn Leafs in Calgary



Johnny Gaudreau had his first two-goal game of the season as the Calgary Flames scored three times in the opening three minutes of the third period for a 4-2 comeback victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Gaudreau tied it 2-2 just 19 seconds into the third, whipping a wrist shot past Frederik Andersen after being set up by Mikael Backlund.

Then, after Michael Frolik's third goal in as many games at 1:59 gave the Flames the lead, it was Gaudreau again with his ninth of the season.

Hamonic also had a goal Calgary (18-12-4). Sean Monahan had a pair of assists to extend his point-streak to eight games (5 goals, 5 assists).

The red-hot Flames improve to a perfect 7-0-0 under interim head coach Geoff Ward and move into a tie with the Edmonton Oilers for second in the Pacific Division, just two points back of the Arizona Coyotes.

Mitch Marner and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist for Toronto (15-14-4).

The Leafs fall to 2-1-0 on their four-game road trip, which concludes Saturday night in Edmonton.

With files from Canadian Press