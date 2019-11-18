Flames Burnout in Vegas

William Karlsson had his third straight multipoint game, Marc-Andre Fleury earned his league high-tying 10th victory this season and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 6-0.

Fleury, who improved to 14-4-1 all-time against Calgary, stopped all 34 shots he saw for his fifth career shutout against the Flames and 58th all time, which moved him into a tie for 19th in NHL history with Jon Ross Roach.

Karlsson, the only player to have appeared in each of Vegas' 186 all-time regular-season games, had two goals and an assist for Vegas.

Paul Stastny, Max Pacioretty and Cody Eakin also scored for Vegas, while defenceman Nate Schmidt had four assists, a new career-high for the defenceman for points in a game.

Vegas snapped a five-game skid to improve to 2-4-3 in its last nine. The Golden Knights improved to 6-2-0 against opponents from the Pacific Division.

Cam Talbot made 31 saves to drop to 1-5-0 this season for Calgary, which has never won inside T-Mobile Arena.