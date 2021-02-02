Flames Shoot Down Jets in a Shootout

Johnny Gaudreau scored the shootout winner as the Calgary Flames downed the Winnipeg Jets 4-3.

The winger beat Connor Hellebuyck on a nice move between the pads in the fourth round to secure his team's second straight win.

Gaudreau, Andrew Mangiapane, and Christopher Tanev, from inside his own blue line, scored in regulation for Calgary (4-3-1).

Jacob Markstrom, who made a couple of great saves in the shootout, turned aside 25 shots in 65 minutes of action, while Elias Lindholm had two assists.

Kyle Connor, with two on the power play, and Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg (5-3-1), which got 25 saves from Hellebuyck. Blake Wheeler added three assists.

with files from (The Canadian Press)