Flames Stop Oilers in a Shootout

Sean Monahan scored the shootout winner as the Calgary Flames snapped a two-game skid with a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Andrew Mangiapane had a pair of goals and Elias Lindholm also scored for the Flames, who improved to 27-19-6.

Kailer Yamamoto, Alex Chiasson and Matt Benning scored in response for the Oilers (26-18-6) who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

There was a lot of intrigue going into the game as many wondered if altercations may occur in the wake of the last meeting between the two teams on Jan. 11 in Calgary where Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk delivered a pair of crushing hits on Zack Kassian, prompting the Oilers winger to jump Tkachuk, a move that earned Kassian a two-game suspension, which he returned from on Wednesday.

They didn't disappoint, as Tkachuk and Kassian squared off for a brief fight during a face-off late in the first period.

Kassian, earlier in the day, signed a four-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers.

The 29-year-old from Windsor and the club agreed to a deal averaging US$3.20 million annually.



with files from Canadian Press