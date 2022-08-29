Flight levels back to pre-pandemic levels at Windsor Airport

The total number of flights moving in and out of Windsor International Airport is moving back to pre-pandemic levels.

According to figures released Aug. 26 by Statistics Canada, the airport recorded 4,645 total movements in June 2022, 1,188 more flights than the 3,457 total movements recorded in June 2019.

The latest figures marked the second month in a row that the airport recorded over 4,000 total movements, a figure that covers both commercial and civil aviation flights making use of the airport.

When the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in massive restrictions to the airline industry in March 2020, total movements at the airport dropped to a low of 487 in April 2020.

Mark Galvin, Chief Executive Officer of Windsor International Airport, says the airport is busy with general aviation traffic, flight school traffic and commercial traffic.

"Back-to-back months of over 4,000 {movements), 3,500 the month before that. Certainly people are flying and it's a mix of commercial, general aviation, the flight schools and all those things, but they're all movements," he says. "It's a busy sky and we're looking forward to the future as well with the commercial rebound as it continues."

The latest statistics are serving to highlight arguments about the busy sky in this area as Windsor International Airport almost lost its NAV Canada control tower during the pandemic.

In November 2020, NAV Canada, the privately run, not-for-profit corporation that owns and operates Canada’s civil air navigation system, launched 29 aeronautical studies in an effort to "safely streamline operations," putting the tower in Windsor in jeopardy of being closed.

The study resulted in a number of local officials pressing the federal government to save the control tower, leading to a NAV Canada decision in April 2021 to maintain air traffic control service in several communities including Windsor.

Windsor International Airport, 3200 County Road 42, Windsor (AM800 file photo)

Galvin says Windsor Airport is vital to the region, they've said that all along, even during the NAV Canada issue.

"It's an important part of our fabric here and when you look at the movement numbers, it's not just commercial, it's general aviation, it's flight schools, it's all of those things."

Galvin says our skies are very busy which illustrates how import the NAV Canada tower is to the community.

"We have new routes and we're working to bring more choice on the commercial side for Windsor and Essex County. And our general aviation is ramping as evidence by the movement numbers," he adds.

Along with Air Canada, WestJet and Porter operating commercial flights out of Windsor Airport, Flair Airlines launched its first flight between Windsor and Montreal on July 7, followed by flights between Halifax and Windsor on July 8.

Flair also plans to begin flights between Windsor and Tucson, Arizona on Dec. 1.