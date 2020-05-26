Flint Firebird's Ty Dellandrea Receives Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy



The recipient of this year's Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy goes to Ty Dellandrea of the Flint Firebirds.

The OHL announced today the Dallas Stars prospect was chosen for the award by a media selection committee.

The award recognizes an OHL team captain who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice and who shows passion and dedication to hockey and the community.

The 19-year-old Dellandrea says it's an honour to receive the award.

Mickey's father Mark Renaud says Dellandrea had an outstanding year on the ice for Flint while at the same time having an importance presence in the community that helped lead Team Canada to a gold medal at the World Juniors.

He had 70 points over 47 games to wrap up his fourth season with the Firebirds.

