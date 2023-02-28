FlixBus launching new Toronto-Detroit route

A new cross-border bus route is making a stop in Windsor.

FlixBus has announced its first cross-border route that connects its Midwestern U.S. network and its Ontario domestic network.

FlixBus North America Public Relations Manager Sean Hanft says the service will run from Toronto Union Station to the Detroit Bus Station on Howard Street.

He says the new line starts on Thursday, March 2.

"It's a new line that runs from Toronto Union Station, also Scarborough as well to Detroit with stops in Windsor, Hamilton, London and Chatham-Kent," he says.

Hanft says FlixBus has been trying to get the service off the ground for quite some time.

"We also have cross-border routes between New York City-Toronto and also out west between Seattle and Vancouver and we're just really excited to continue expanding our Ontario network in giving passengers new options to travel no matter what their budget is," says Hanft. "Tickets start at about $46.99 Canadian."

FlixBus expanded its domestic network in Ontario last August.

The expansion included new lines running between Windsor-Toronto-Ottawa and Kitchener-Hamilton-Niagara Falls.

FlixBus' transit hub in Windsor is located at 181 Goyeau Street.