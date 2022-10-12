FlixBus offering a stop in Chatham-Kent

FlixBus has added a stop to its Windsor-Toronto line to include residents of Chatham-Kent.

The company says Chatham-Kent represents the first expansion of the line with service six days a week, the new stop beginning Thursday.

The New York based bus provider launched its Ontario line in April adding a new line to Windsor in August.

The line runs every day except Wednesday and includes stops in Windsor, Chatham-Kent, London, Hamilton, Toronto and Scarborough.

Chatham-Toronto trips will depart from the FlixBus stop at 22216 Bloomfield Rd. in Chatham in front of the Esso gas station at 9:45 a.m. arriving in Toronto by 1:50 p.m.

Riders heading to Chatham from Toronto will depart at 3:30 p.m. and be back in Chatham by 8:10 p.m.

Tickets start at $32.