Flixbus service debuts in Windsor

Flixbus is expanding its domestic network in Ontario by debuting new lines running between Windsor-Toronto-Ottawa and Kitchener-Hamilton-Niagara Falls starting Thursday, August 4.

Flixbus launched in Ontario in April 2022 and began its services in North America in May 2018.

Windsor is the last major city in Ontario to receive the service.

FlixBus PR Manager Sean Hanft says the Windsor-Ottawa line is their longest line.

He says there was a need for this type of service.

"Canada has seen a loss of a lot of bus operators even before Greyhound left the market and to be perfectly honest I think we really took a chance and we have had a massive response thus far."

Hanft says Flixbus meets modren standards.

"There's free Wi-Fi on board, you don't have to worry about things like baggage fees, you can pick your seats. A lot of the things that people have come to expect with airlines are now being incorporated onto busses as well and it makes for a far more enjoyable journey and one that takes the stress out of travel.")

He says the price of the service is reasonable.

"Windsor-Ottawa starts as low as $54.99, the same root on a train will cost you around $150 or more so it's a real money saver. If you wanted to do a quick Windsor- London trip that's under $20 and if you wanted to do Windsor-Toronto it would be about $35."

The transit hub is located on 300 Chatham Street West.

The new lines will go through Sky Coach Lines and Galaxy tours.