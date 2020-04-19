Flood Monitoring Remains Priority for ERCA during COVID-19 Crisis

Flood monitoring will continue as an essential service from the Essex Region Conservation Authority during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shores of Essex County remain under a flood watch with parts of Windsor, Lakeshore and Leamington bracing for the inevitable.

According to a report presented at the latest ERCA Board of Directors Meeting, area waterways are at an all-time high.

Board Chair Kieran McKenzie says the high water marks mean a strong wind is all that's need for shoreline flooding to begin.

He says ERCA will continue to ensure residents are warned when flooding events are coming.

"Those programs maintained to whatever extent we're able to do that through this process ... either enhanced or modified to be able to ensure that we are able to respect physical distancing protocols while delivering these services," he says.

McKenzie says those working in the office and the field are adjusting as best they can.

"The staff is simply working harder and they're doing an incredible job to be able to allow projects to proceed in a timely manner to obviously try and mitigate flood damage."

He says challenges in dealing with the shoreline floods are going to fall on municipalities.

"The questions are now incumbent upon the municipalities themselves to determine what are the investments that they're going to make given the knowledge that lakes are at record high levels and with the added complexity of the COVID-19 pandemic," says McKenzie.

There have already been seven shoreline flooding events in Essex County in 2020.