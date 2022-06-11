Flood Protection Subsidies available for Town of Essex residents

The Town of Essex has implemented a number of subsidy programs to help local homeowners reduce the risk of basement flooding as a result of the increasingly frequent and severe weather events related to climate change.

Owners of residential dwellings (single family and duplex homes) are being offered the opportunity to receive a financial subsidy to disconnect downspouts, complete investigative camera work, and install a sump pump and/or back-water valve.

New for 2022, homeowners can now receive financial support for the purchase of a rain barrel, up to a maximum of $50.

Mayor Richard Meloche says the program is available to homeowners who live in the Town of Essex and do not have amounts owing to the Town such as back taxes or overdue payments.

"As a municipality, we are committed to preparing for the effects of climate change. We are pleased to offer financial support through the Subsidy Program to assist residents in reducing the risk of flooding on their property."

For more information and to apply, residents can visit here.