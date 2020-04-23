Flood Warning along Leamington Shoreline

A flood warning has been issued for Leamington.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority says due to moderate-to-strong winds out of the east, there is flooding along the Lake Erie shoreline between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park.

Current winds at 30km/hour has caused flooding and water is over the road along Cotterie Road and Lakeshore Drive between Fox Run Road and Mersea Road 2.

The winds are expected to continue Thursday and into Friday morning.

The warning is in effect until noon on Friday, at which point, the long term flood watch will resume.

