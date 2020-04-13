Flood Warning Issued for Leamington, Lakeshore and Pelee Island

ESSEX COUNTY — A flood warning has been issued for parts of Essex County.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued the warning for shoreline areas of Leamington, Lakeshore and Pelee Island.

ERCA points out the sustained winds out of the west are causing significant wave activity and in some cases, water is covering the roadways.

The main areas of concern are Point Pelee Drive between Sturgeon Creek and Mersea Road 12 in Leamington, the low lying areas east of the Ruscom River to Lighthouse Cove in Lakeshore and the west shoreline of Pelee Island.

The warning is in effect until Tuesday morning.

All other areas remain under a flood watch.