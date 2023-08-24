Flood warning issued for Windsor-Essex after storm leaves area 'super saturated'

The Essex Region Conservation Authority says a Flood Warning will remain in effect for the Town of Essex, Kingsville, Leamington, Lakeshore and Pelee Island until noon on Friday, August 25.

Several areas across the county received totals of over 100mm of rainfall between yesterday and this morning.

Tim Byrne, Chief Administrative Officer for the Essex Region Conservation Authority, says it's been a consistent rainfall over the past 24 hour period.

"There's a few places in the region right now where water is over topping roads," he says. "County Road 50 in the Town of Essex over topping the roads in a couple of locations, there's areas out around Cedar Island Drive where water is up approaching the road at that location."

Byrne says there's a few areas in Lakeshore as well where water is entrapped and contained around homes.

"Some gauges are reporting now in excess of 100 mm of rainfall. Region wide, we are obviously super saturated. In any low lying area where water can accumulate, it's certainly accumulating."

Streets are flooded within some areas of Harrow, as well as water overtopping roadways in the areas immediately north of Harrow.

In the Town of Kingsville, reports include water over the road on County Road 20 between Graham Sideroad and County Road 45 (Union Avenue).

On Pelee island, several roads are currently flooded with some being impassable due to the depth of water over the road.

In the Municipality of Lakeshore, reports include flooding on St. Clair Road and flooding on Lakeshore Road 241 due to the overtopping of the Ruscom River.

Other notable road closures include the following:

- County Road 23 between County Road 50 to County Road 20 in the Town of Essex/Kingsville

- County Road 50 between County Road 23 to McCain Side Road in the Town of Kingsville

- County Road 50 between County Road 41 to County Road 13

- County Road 50 south of Cedar Creek Bridge

- County Road 27 between South Middle Road and County Road 8

- St. Clair Road from Clearview to the dead end at the Tremblay Beach Conservation Area Lakeshore Road 241

Many surface water channels are currently bankfull and are spilling into adjacent low lying areas.

The previously issued Flood Watch will remain in effect for all other areas not currently experiencing flooding, and will expire at the same time as the Flood Warning.

Officials will continue to monitor field conditions and update this advisory as necessary, and as additional

information becomes available.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi and Paul McDonald