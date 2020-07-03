Flood Watch Continued for Essex County

A flood watch for shorelines along Essex County and Pelee Island has been extended.

The region had been under a watch until July 2, but the Essex County Regional Conservation Authority has extended it thorough the end of the month.

According to ERCA, record high lake levels continue to cause downstream tributaries to remain elevated with lake water and it's reducing their capacity to handle rainfall.

These elevated levels on the lakes and tributaries mean high winds and heavy rains will cause overland flooding.