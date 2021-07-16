Flood Watch in Effect

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a flood watch.

Rainfall is expected to be roughly 25- 35mm, with some areas receiving up to 50mm. ERCA also says rainfall rates could reach up to 10-15mm per hour in the heavier downpours.

With existing wet ground conditions from the rainfall received in the last couple of days, in conjunction with the elevated lake levels there is an increased risk of accumulation of standing water in low lying areas throughout the region.

The Flood Watch will remain in effect until 12 p.m. on Saturday and people are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.