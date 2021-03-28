Flood Watch in Effect along Lake Erie and Pelee Island Shorelines

A flood watch is in effect along Lake Erie and the western shores of Pelee Island.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) says high winds and lake levels could cause issues starting Sunday.

According to the release, winds out of the west could hit up to 50 km/hr and trigger overland flooding and erosion with lake levels sitting at 50 cm above the average for March.

The flood watch is expected to remain in effect into Monday morning, according to ERCA.