Flood Watch in effect for Pelee Island and islands within the western basin of Lake Erie

A Flood Watch is in effect for Pelee Island and islands within the western basin of Lake Erie.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority advises that due to forecasts predicting strong winds a Flood Watch is in effect.

Forecasts are predicted that winds will come out of the west early Friday morning.

Sustained wind speeds are forecasted to be well in excess of 60 km/hr Friday through Saturday, and into the early morning of Sunday.

By Sunday morning, winds are expected to remain out of west, but begin lowering in speed gradually through the day, eventually lowering to 30-40 km/hr by Monday.

The strongest winds are expected Friday and Saturday and over the open water of Lake Erie, with gusts expected to be in the range of 100 km/hr through this period.

Water levels are lower than the recent past record highs, and westerly winds are anticipated to further, and temporarily, lower the water level of the western basin of Lake Erie.

The western shoreline of Pelee Island, and the islands within the western basin of Lake Erie may be subject to wave action, splashing, spray, along with freezing temperatures.

Direct impact can cause damage and flash freezing can cause further damage to structures.

People are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.

The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast-moving water can be dangerous.

Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water as well as shoreline areas where the above hazards exist.

ERCA officials will continue to monitor conditions as they change, and issue upgraded advisories as required.